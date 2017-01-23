It’s Not The State’s Job To Pay For Your Art Hobby — Or Your TV Shows

The Hill reports that the Trump administration is considering “dramatic” cuts to the budget — and aren’t they all — which includes defunding the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. The latter would be privatized.

I’m skeptical. But, as with the mention of any minor reduction in spending, we can expect the hyperbolic reactions and baffling arguments. – READ MORE