It’s Not Just Weinstein — Entertainment Industry Filled With Accused Sex Abusers

Weinstein is far from alone. The entertainment industry is filled with men accused of sex abuse.

Rapper R. Kelly was accused in July of running an abusive sex cult out of his home. Kelly allegedly made teenage girls sign nondisclosure agreements, before forcing them to be his personal sex slaves.

Legendary film director Woody Allen is still writing and directing star-studded films despite his own sex abuse scandal.

Allen was accused of sexually abusing his adopted daughter when she was as young as seven years old. Allen’s son, Ronan Farrow — who broke the bombshell New Yorker report on Weinstein — wrote a column last year describing the media’s complicity in keeping his father’s alleged abuses out of the public eye. Allen is still welcome among Hollywood elites: his upcoming movie “Wonder Wheel” will star Kate Winslet and Justin Timberlake.

Director and producer Roman Polanski was accused of drugging and raping a 13-year-old girl in 1977. He later pled guilty to the lesser charge of statutory rape but avoided prison by fleeing the country to Poland, where he has successfully fought efforts to extradite him to the United States. Four different women have now accused Polanski of sexually abusing them as teens. – READ MORE