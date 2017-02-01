It’s Naive To Think Illegal Aliens Aren’t Voting – By The Millions

There are a total of 43 million noncitizens currently living within US borders. Of these, approximately 12 million are illegal aliens. Not only are there well-documented reasons to believe that many of them may be violating election integrity, the fact is, many on the left are more than happy to see them do so.

A Rasmussen Reports poll last year found that 53 percent of the Democratic Party supports allowing illegal aliens to vote. – READ MORE