It’s “Christmas in January” for Conservatives

I predicted Trump would be amazing as president. I predicted his energy and “CAN-DO” attitude would make things happen…fast! I predicted he’d turn around America’s decline…fast. I predicted he’d quickly erase Obama and everything he ever did as president…fast.

But this is ridiculous. It’s like “Christmas in January” for conservatives. Every day is a new present under the tree…or two, or three, or a half dozen. Trump is Santa Claus…if Santa never slept and worked 365 days a year! – READ MORE