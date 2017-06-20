Italy: Muslim migrant arrested, said non-Muslims “should have their throats cut”

“Italy arrests asylum seeker for inciting terrorism,” BBC, June 19, 2017:

Italy on Monday arrested a 29-year-old Iraqi asylum seeker for supplying news and materials in support of Islamic State and who said those who do not believe in Islam “should have their throats cut”, police said.

In a recorded telephone conversation between the arrested man and his sister, he said he had been called to join the “holy war” in his country, but had decided instead to stay in Italy to “redeem the infidels” who “should have their throats cut”.