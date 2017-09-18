Italy Allegedly Paying Libyan Warlord, Former People Smuggler to Halt Migrants

Libyan warlord Ahmed Dabaschi is a former people smuggler who now prevents migrants from leaving Libya and some claim the Italian government has paid him to do it.

Dabaschi, also known as “al Ammu”, or “the uncle”, is one of the most notorious warlords in the Libyan city of Sabratha. Until recently, he was active in smuggling migrants out to sea where they would often be rescued by NGOs patrolling off the coast. The warlord has now turned his attention to preventing such crossings over the last three months, ‎Rheinische Post reports.

Commanding around 500 men in Sabratha, the 35-year-old is rumoured to be one of the main factors for the lack of migrants in the Libyan search and rescue (SAR) zone. According to some reports, Dabaschi and his men have received money from the Libyan authorities to prevent the migrants, while others have accused the Italian government of covertly working with the warlord. – READ MORE