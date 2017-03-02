‘IT IS FALSE’: White House & AG Sessions respond to having contact with Russian officials during the election (VIDEO)

'IT IS FALSE': AG Sessions denies having contact with Russian officials to discuss the election pic.twitter.com/tASY04puuq — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) March 2, 2017

"This is the latest attack against the Trump administration by partisan Democrats." -White House responds to calls for AG Sessions to resign pic.twitter.com/DxFeMEnaur — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) March 2, 2017

WATCH: “I have not met with any Russians at any time to discuss any political campaign.” AG Jeff Sessions tells @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/cBz3NZNvdb — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 2, 2017

EXCLUSIVE: @seanspicer responds to calls for AG Jeff Sessions to resign | @HuntsmanAbby pic.twitter.com/dLZ7XSiRz1 — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) March 2, 2017