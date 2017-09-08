It Appears Clinton Is Only Person Who Likes News Platform Verrit

The reviews are in, and it appears that former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is the only fan of the recently launched news site Verrit.

Peter Daou, political strategist and the internet director for Clinton’s failed presidential run in 2008, announced the launch of a new website called Verrit. According to Daou, Verrit was created to be a news source for the 65.8 million Americans who voted for Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. Daou has complained Clinton supporters were underrepresented in the media.

The website itself has been subject to criticism for its distinct design and confusing Verrit “authentication codes.”

Politico compared Verrit to “North Korean Agitprop” and called it a “propaganda rag so shameless it would make Kim Jong Un blush.”

The Ringer called Verrit a media company “for nobody” and said it was “eCards masquerading as a news outlet.”

