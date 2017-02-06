Israel Strikes Hamas Targets In Response To Rocket Attack

Israeli aircraft struck three Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip Monday in response to a rocket attack on Israeli territory.

The Hamas rocket reportedly landed in an open area near Ashkelon, causing no casualties. In response, Israel struck three Hamas targets in the northern Gaza strip. Palestinian reports say one man, supposedly a fisherman, was injured in the attacks, though his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The Palestinian al-Quds media outlet confirmed one of the areas hit by Israel was a naval base.

Additionally, an Israeli tank reportedly fired two shells at a Hamas command post near the Gaza-Israel border.

“In response to the projectile fired towards Israel earlier today, an IDF tank targeted a Hamas post in the northern Gaza Strip,” said the Israel Defense Forces in a tweet Monday.

The Hamas rocket attack occurred the first of the month and the last came in mid-January. Such attacks have almost become commonplace in Israel in recent years. The Israel Defense Forces usually respond with an air strike or targeted attack.

