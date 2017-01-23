Politics World
Israel Greenlights Hundreds of New Settlements Following Trump Inauguration: ‘Now We Can Finally Build’
Now we can finally build,” Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Meir Turgeman told Agence France Press hours after US President Donald Trump took the oath of office. “I was told to wait until Trump takes office because he has no problem with building in Jerusalem.”
Welcoming the arrival of a new American president, the Israeli government is moving ahead with plans to build new settlements in East Jerusalem. – READ MORE