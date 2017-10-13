Islamic Primary School Director Arrested over Underage Sex Abuse Claim

An Islamic primary school director and city councillor in Gouda, the Netherlands, has been arrested and detained for at least 90 days as allegations have emerged that he sexually abused a 13-year-old girl.

Khalid T. is suspected of having sexually abused a 13-year-old girl and has already been banned from the Islamic primary school Al Noer where he served as a director. “He is still under suspicion, but returning to this school is not an option,” one of the members of the school board told Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad.

The lawyer for Khalid T., Shirley Splinter hit out at the Dutch Labour Party (PvdA) of which Khalid T. was not only a member but also a sitting city councillor for.

The party distanced themselves from him soon after his arrest and released a statement saying: "The faction of the PvdA Gouda, with astonishment, has taken note of the arrest of K.T. It is very clear that given the seriousness of the situation, K.T. can no longer be part of the faction. The national party management took note of the situation and decided to withdraw K.T.'s membership."