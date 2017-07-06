ISIS Uses Children’s Swing Set To Execute Hostages

Islamic State militants used a children’s swing set to brutally execute six prisoners accused of working with the West in a propaganda video.

The video showed the prisoners, dressed in orange jumpsuits, cuffed to the top rail of the swing set (WARNING: the link to the video contains extremely graphic content). Four ISIS fighters then proceeded to open fire on the prisoners with assault rifles at point blank range, shooting each victim dozens of times. The camera then zoomed in on the gory aftermath, showing the corpses riddled with gun shot wounds.

The fighters later led another prisoner to the place where the bodies laid, and proceeded to viciously behead him with a hunting knife.

Creative executions are nothing new in ISIS videos. Previous killings have included burning a pilot alive in a cage and the murder of several prisoners in a slaughterhouse.

ISIS is currently suffering major territorial losses in Iraq and Syria. U.S.-backed Iraqi Security Forces are in the midst of retaking Mosul, Iraq’s second largest city, while Syrian rebels breached Raqqa on Tuesday, the terror group’s capital.

