ISIS Targeted Americans, Jews in Brussels Airport Bombings
The Islamic State suicide bombers who killed more than a dozen people last year at the Brussels international airport targeted American and Jewish passengers, according to Belgian investigators.
Agents assessed in a new report that a Delta Airlines check-in desk served as a primary target for the jihadists, unnamed Belgian sources told AFP on Monday. Investigators also believe that Orthodox Jews traveling to Israel were singled-out in the March 22 attacks. – READ MORE