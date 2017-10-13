ISIS recruiter ‘White Widow’ believed dead after US strike in Syria

Sally “White Widow” Jones – one of the most notorious Islamic terrorists born in Britain – has been killed in a U.S. strike in Syria, U.S. authorities told their British counterparts.

Jones, 50, a mother of two, who used to be a punk rock artist but later converted to Islam and fled to Syria to become a top recruiter for the Islamic State group, was reportedly killed in June during a drone strike near the border between Syria and Iraq.

“The Americans zapped her trying to get away from Raqqa. Quite frankly, it’s good riddance,” a British source familiar with the strike told the Sun, which first reported Jones’ death.

Jones followed the same fate as her husband, Junaid Hussain, who died in an airstrike in 2015 as part of a larger campaign against ISIS. She and her husband were occasionally called “Mr. and Mrs. Terror” and were linked to numerous terror plots. – READ MORE