ISIS fighters surrender in Syria, others killed in Afghanistan

FOLLOW US!



Around 100 fighters from the Islamic State group have surrendered since Friday in Raqqa, with the Syrian city said to be on the brink of falling to a U.S.-led coalition.

Meanwhile, a U.S. drone strike in Afghanistan’s eastern Kunar province on Thursday killed 14 ISIS militants, Afghan officials said Saturday.

In Raqqa, all of the combatants were “removed from the city,” a spokesman for the U.S-led coalition against ISIS told Reuters on Saturday.

ISIS was said to be on the verge of defeat in Raqqa, the report said. The Syrian Kurdish YPG militia said Saturday that all jihadists might be gone as soon as Saturday or Sunday. – READ MORE