ISIS Fighter Dresses As A Woman To Bomb Refugees

An Islamic State suicide bomber dressed as a woman killed as many as 14 people after detonating himself at an Iraqi camp for internally displaced persons Monday.

The terrorist was disguised in a woman’s robe, and hid among a group of people fleeing Qaim, a city near the Syrian border where ISIS still has a presence. He blew himself up after the group reached a security checkpoint near al-Wafa, a town in Anbar province. Four children and an Iraqi police colonel were among the dead, while at least 19 others were injured, according to the Associated Press.

The robe-clad terrorist aroused the suspicion of the police officer, who walked up and embraced him before he detonated himself, apparently in an attempt to reduce casualties.

ISIS’s Amaq news agency claimed responsibility for the attack.

Monday’s attack comes as Operation Inherent Resolve forces continue to push ISIS out of Mosul, Iraq’s second largest city. Major territorial losses have forced the terrorist group to resort to increasingly desperate tactics, including waves of suicide bombers and snipers.

Jihadist groups have disguised themselves as women before. A group of ISIS fighters tried to flee the battlefield in 2015 by dressing as women. Actual women are also frequently used as suicide bombers, particularly by Boko Haram, an ISIS-affiliate in Nigeria.

