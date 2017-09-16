ISIS claims responsibility for London train attack

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for Friday morning’s terror attack aboard a London train.

The terrorist group took credit for the attack through its Amaq News Agency, which reported a “detachment” from the Islamic State carried out the bombing, according to the SITE Intel Group.

A bucket bomb detonated aboard a London Underground train at the Parsons Green station in southwest London during rush hour Friday morning. At least 29 people were injured. – READ MORE