ISIS Claims Major Terror Attacks Across Half A Dozen Countries During Ramadan

FOLLOW US!



The Islamic State has been extremely active during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, claiming major attacks across half a dozen countries and smaller attacks in a number of others.

The extremist organization promotes Ramadan as a time of increased spiritual rewards for terrorism and violent extremism, according to the SITE Intel Group, which monitors jihadi activity worldwide. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the deaths of hundreds of people in various places around the world this past month.

ISIS asserts that its operatives were behind major attacks in Egypt, Iraq, England, the Philippines, Iran, and Pakistan, as well as several other countries, between May 26 and June 24. The terrorist network slammed vehicles into pedestrians, stabbed people with large knives, dispatched suicide bombers to populated areas, loaded cars with explosives, torched buildings, and gunned down civilians with firearms.

Just hours before the holy month began, ISIS gunmen opened fire on a bus filled with Coptic Christians traveling through Minya, Egypt, killing around 30 people and wounding another 24.

A few days later, extremists detonated a car bomb at an ice cream shop in Baghdad, Iraq, ending the lives of 10 people and wounding 40. Another bomb went off at the General Retirement Department in central Baghdad a few hours later, killing one and wounding six.

In an attack on the World Resorts Manila in the Philippines in early June, which ISIS claimed but authorities denied was a terrorist attack, a gunmen set fire to a casino and hotel entertainment complex, killing around 40 people. This incident came amidst a struggle to liberate Marawi, a city in the southern Philippines overrun by ISIS-linked militants. More than 60 government security forces and at least 20 civilians have lost their lives in the fight for Marawi, which has been ongoing for over a month.

Two days after the incident in Manila, three terrorists launched a complex attack in London, in which attackers crashed a van into pedestrians on the London Bridge before going on a stabbing spree in the Borough Market area nearby. This attack, which killed seven people and injured dozens more, was preceded by a deadly bombing in Manchester a few weeks earlier.

ISIS launched another complex attack involving bombs and firearms in Tehran, Iran a few days later that left at least a dozen dead and wounded more than 40 others. Wrapping up the month, ISIS claimed responsibility for four separate attacks in Pakistan that killed at least 80 people and injured more than a hundred others Friday. A breakaway Taliban faction has also claimed to have been behind the attack.

In addition to these attacks, ISIS affiliates have also carried out deadly terrorist attacks in Afghanistan, Israel, Australia, and several other countries over the past month.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]