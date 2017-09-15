ISIS Caliphate Leader Continues To Elude All Attempts To Obliterate Him

New details emerging from the hunt for the Islamic State’s leader have indicated he’s likely still alive and well, despite numerous attempts this summer to snuff him out.

Several U.S. officials told CNN that this summer, the Pentagon conducted an airstrike at a location where Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was believed to be based, but it’s unclear whether Baghdadi was killed or not. The U.S. military has attempted multiple times over the last several months to take shots at Baghdadi, one official added.

But there’s a strong amount of skepticism within the federal government regarding Baghdadi’s potential demise because it’s expected that in the aftermath of Baghdadi’s death, ISIS communication channels would be lit up by chatter of the incident. However, U.S. intelligence has not observed this at all. – READ MORE