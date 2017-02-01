IS using drones, other innovating tactics with deadly effect

MOSUL, Iraq (AP) – First the tiny drones buzz overhead to observe Iraqi soldiers. Then, the Islamic State group’s flying machines return to drop a small explosive device to sow panic among security forces – or deadlier still, to help guide a suicide car bomber to a target.

And the innovations are expected to keep coming since IS has been spending freely on technology, even as their fighters face intense pressure from coalition forces, according to Iraqi military officials. – READ MORE