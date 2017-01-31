Is Trump White House actually engineering a ‘war on the media’ — and is the press taking the bait?

The battle between Republican President Donald Trump and the mainstream media had been heating up for quite some time before one of the first big doses of reality set in — when Trump called CNN “fake news” during a press conference about a week before his inauguration and refused to take a question from the cable network.

It was an unprecedented slap in the media's face — and as you might expect, the press didn't like getting so heavily bombarded in the oft-noted "war on the media." No, not one little bit.