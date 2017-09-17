Is Jennifer Lawrence’s Mother! the worst film of the year? Critics blast her baffling new movie as a ‘tasteless nightmare’

Jennifer Lawrence‘s new movie Mother! has left critics bemused and baffled, with one labeling it the ‘worst movie of the century’.

Directed by her partner Darren Aronofsky, the grim psychological thriller is causing audiences to leave in a daze, stunned by the ‘tasteless nightmare’ as one review dubbed it.

Indeed, CinemaScore, which tracks audience reactions on opening night has given the movie a rare F and New York Observer critic Rex Reed tore into the film, calling it a complete disaster and gave it zero stars out of five.

'Nothing about Mother! makes one lick of sense as Darren Aronofsky's corny vision of madness turns more hilarious than scary.