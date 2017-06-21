True Pundit

Irony: Matthews Mocks Sean Spicer as ‘Generalissimo Franco,’ White House as a ‘Clown Show’ (VIDEO)

Posted on
On Tuesday’s Hardball, MSNBC pundit Chris Matthews lacked any sense of irony, mocking the Trump administration and specifically White House press secretary Sean Spicer as a “clown show” with Spicer’s rumored departure from the briefing room podium reducing him to the sequel of the old SNL riffs about Spanish dictator Generalissimo Franco.

