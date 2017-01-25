Irony Alert: DWS Says Russians Interfered in Election, Forgets to Mention She Did, Too

Former Democratic National Committee Chairman Debbie Wasserman Schultz either has a sublime sense of humor, or she just didn’t see the irony of alleging that Russia interfered in the U.S. presidential election — exactly like she did.

In an interview with CNN host Erin Burnett, DWS said there was "no question" the Russians interfered in the election (but again, like all those making the charge, offered no proof). Asked if she believes Trump is a "legitimate president," Schultz said: