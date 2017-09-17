Iraq Forces Seize ISIS Outpost Ahead Of Euphrates Push

The capture of Akashat, a former mining town in mainly Sunni Arab Anbar province, some 100 kilometres (60 miles) south of the jihadists’ border bastion of Al-Qaim, came just hours after the forces assaulted it.

BAGHDAD: Iraqi forces on Saturday captured a desert outpost of the ISIS group near the Syrian border in preparation for a drive up the Euphrates Valley towards the frontier, commanders said.

Al-Qaim and the Euphrates towns of Rawa and Anna downstream form just one of two enclaves still held by ISIS in Iraq after a string of battlefield defeats this year. – READ MORE