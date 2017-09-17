Security World
Iraq could use force if Kurdish referendum leads to violence
BAGHDAD – Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi says he’s prepared to intervene militarily if the Kurdish region’s planned independence referendum results in violence.
In an exclusive interview with The Associated Press on Saturday, Al-Abadi says if the Iraqi population is “threatened by the use of force outside the law, then we will intervene militarily.”
Fox News