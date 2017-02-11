Iran Wants Trump Protesters To Know One Thing: We Support You

Iranians celebrating the Islamic Revolution of 1979 held signs lauding anti-Trump protesters during the annual rallies in Tehran, The Washington Post reports.

The signs at the rallies are reportedly approved by government officials, signaling the regime’s support. One such sign read, “Americans are welcome and invited to visit Iran,” and another read, “thanks to American people for supporting Muslims.” Iran’s president said the gathering crowd sent a message that the U.S. needs to “speak to the Iranian nation with respect.”

The demonstrations also included burning American flags, people chanting “death to America” in Farsi, and burned President Donald Trump in effigy. “America and Trump cannot do a damn thing. We are ready to sacrifice our lives for our leader,” a young man told Iranian state TV, according to Reuters.

Iran is included in Trump’s temporary suspension of immigration from seven countries identified by his Oval Office predecessor as potential sources of terrorist threats to the U.S. The immigration suspension sparked widespread protests across airports in the U.S. and outside the White House.

Trump has taken a harder line position on Iran than former President Barack Obama. Trump levied heavy sanctions against the Islamic republic on Feb. 3, after the country conducted a ballistic missile test in violation of a UN resolution. Trump has also criticized the past administration for pursuing the 2015 nuclear deal, which he believes emboldened the country’s aggressive behavior.

National Security Advisor Michael Flynn issued a statement Feb. 3 saying, “The Trump Administration will no longer tolerate Iran’s provocations that threaten our interests,” adding, “the days of turning a blind eye to Iran’s hostile and belligerent actions toward the United States and the world community are over.”

(DAILY CALLER)

