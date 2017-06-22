True Pundit

Iran Threatens to ‘Depose’ Trump as Military Readies Missile Strikes on U.S. Forces

A senior Iranian leader and confidant of the Islamic Republic’s president is threatening to “depose” President Donald Trump if he continues his policy of confronting Iran and its terror proxy groups in the Middle East, according to recent comments that come as Iranian military leaders threaten missile strikes on U.S. forces and bases in the region.

Mostafa Tajzadeh, a leading Iranian politician and ally to President Hassan Rouhani, claimed this week that the Trump administration is too “fragile” to confront Iran and that if U.S. officials do “anything unwise against Iran,” the Islamic Republic will see that Trump is “deposed,” according to Farsi-language comments independently translated for the Washington Free Beacon.

