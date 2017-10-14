Iran: Revolutionary Guards Vow Attacks on U.S. if Trump Makes ‘Stupid Decision’ on Terror Label

Various Iranian officials have warned U.S. President Donald Trump against officially designating Iran’s hard-line Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization, threatening a “crushing” response if he moves forward with the label.

If speculation about Trump’s “stupid decision” to label the IRGC as a terror group come true, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards will treat the U.S. military around the world as their Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL) enemies, warned IRGC Commander Maj. Gen. Mohammad Ali Jafari last Sunday, reports Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency.

“If the news is correct about the stupidity of the American government in considering the Guards a terrorist group, then the Guards will consider the American army to be like Daesh all around the world particularly in the Middle East,” said Gen. Jafari, according to the Tehran Times.

“The Americans are too small to be able to harm the Revolutionary Guards,” added Ali Akbar Velayati, the top adviser to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. – READ MORE