Iran conducted secret ballistic missile launch Sunday in apparent violation of UN resolution

Fox News learns Iran conducted ballistic missile launch Sunday in apparent violation of UN resolution #FoxNews

SECRET LAUNCH: Iran tests ballistic missile in defiance of UN resolution https://t.co/ZCwe3oy1mG

Oh look, Iran lied and just tested ballistic missiles.

Good thing Obama gave them billions of dollars. pic.twitter.com/yXznabubLi

— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 30, 2017