Iran Calls Itself Global ‘Missile Power’ After Strike on ISIS Militants In Syria
Senior Iranian military officials have dubbed the Islamic Republic a “missile power” after it launched multiple strikes on ISIS militants in Syria following a terror attack in Tehran that killed several, according to regional reports.
Iran revealed footage of the missile strikes, which were caught on camera by Iranian drones flying in Syria, according to a senior Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) commander.
