Inventor of Fake News Dan Rather Starts Online Campaign to Combat Fake News

Dan Rather, the former CBS News anchor turned media critic, says that he’ll lead the charge against “fake news”

Rather, who has amassed a huge social media following becoming a harsh critic of Donald Trump’s campaign and, now, administration, says he will try to translate that grassroots upswell into a real life fight against “alternative facts.” The project is called “News & Guts” and Rather says it will provide an important check on media, and “demand better” from news outlets. – READ MORE