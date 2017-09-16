True Pundit

Politics

Interior’s Ryan Zinke issues order to boost hunting, fishing in parks and monuments

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke signed an order Friday to expand hunting and fishing on public lands, parks, and monuments while enhancing conservation and wildlife management.

“Today’s secretarial order is the latest example of how the Trump administration is actively moving to support hunting and other forms of outdoor recreation on public lands,” Zinke said. “This means finding ways to expand hunting and fishing on public lands, improving access, and taking necessary actions to facilitate the enjoyment of these time-honored activities by any member of our society.”

The order was signed just days after the Fish and Wildlife Service released results of a survey that found 2.2 million fewer hunters in the U.S. now than in 2011.

The department’s announcement on Zinke’s order included a statement from the National Rifle Association applauding the order. Supportive statements from conservation groups such as the National Wildlife Federation were also included. – READ MORE

Interior's Ryan Zinke issues order to boost hunting, fishing in parks and monuments
Interior's Ryan Zinke issues order to boost hunting, fishing in parks and monuments

The secretary of the Interior said hunters and fishers 'are the backbone of land and wildlife conservation.'
Washington Examiner Washington Examiner
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
  • yurlittledog2

    Its Long overdue after Years of Paying License Fee’s in the Effort of Conservation and being Denied Access to Hunting Area’s and Fishing Lakes We finally get Back to NORMALCY !! Well at Least in this Arena of American Heritage..

  • Well Done

    The Obama subversion ran rampant for 8 years.
    Very likely, certain elements in society don’t want Mr. Average to be hunting and fishing. That would be reserved for the elite, much like the “King’s land” in medieval Britain. This is an excellent move by the Trump admin.
    It will be fun watching the pompous left try to demonize this.

  • RoseCShade

    (Make $99/hr with Google)(Get-paid-weekly by Google)(what’s more, carry on with a financially solid life…)
    last monday I got a new range Land Rover Range Rover since getting a cheque for $12899 this last 4 weeks . this is definitely the most comfortable work I have ever had . I started this seven months/ago and straight away was bringin in over $85, per-hour . look at this web-site
    !si294d:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleLegitimateGoldWorkFromHomeJobs/earn/hourly ★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫:::::!sa84l..,…