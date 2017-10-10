Intentionally Infecting Others with HIV No Longer a Felony in California

In a controversial move, California Gov. Jerry Brown has signed a bill downgrading the crime of deliberately exposing a sexual partner to HIV from a felony to a misdemeanor.

The measure comes just as an HIV-positive man in Scotland is being prosecuted for purposefully infecting a number of his Grindr dates with the virus, by insisting on “unprotected sex” or using perforated condoms.

The new law makes the intentional transmission of the HIV virus a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment in a county jail for not more than 6 months, if the perpetrator acts with the specific intent to transmit the disease to another person.

It also makes it a misdemeanor “to attempt to intentionally transmit an infectious and communicable disease,” punishable by imprisonment in a county jail for not more than 90 days. – READ MORE