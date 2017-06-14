True Pundit

Politics Security

Inept FBI Crowd Sources DC Shooter Investigation; $10 Billion Annual Budget Not Enough to Launch Own Probe of Congressional Shooter

Posted on by
Andrew McCabe’s inept FBI has struck an all new low: Crowd-sourcing the investigation of the alleged gunman who opened fire and wounded members of Congress early Wednesday at a park in Alexandria, VA.

Late Wednesday, The FBI released a poster of the gunman asking the public for tips to assist its investigation on James T. Hodgkinson. No, this is not a joke. Here is the link.

Here’s a tip: The guy is dead. He should be real easy to find. Even for today’s FBI.

Here’s another tip: Do your job. Hit the bricks and do what you are paid to do: Investigate.

The poster and it’s request for public tips on a deceased suspect are completely absurd.

The public already pays the bloated FBI $10 billion a year to conduct investigations.

Get off your asses and earn your pay.

  • Trey Von Dinkis

    Deep State and establishment failure.

    The Swamp really needs to be drained – and only Trump can make that happen. Enforce the LAW now – from the TOP elites on down. Drain the Swamp.

  • Vyse Legendaire

    Fire the FBI.

  • Gud

    Wow, this article is ridiculous. It’s a simple request for people who interacted with him or saw him to come forward and tell the FBI. Maybe I should remove my TruePundit bookmark.

  • MensaFem162

    I watched the joint press conference – McCabe’s FBI too busy covering up criminal behavior in the swamp to do the job they were sworn for. Clean out needed. McCabe’s FBI – not the true image of dedicated current and former agents. Fire him and his top 11 lieutenants.