India Charges 15 Men With Sedition For Cheering The Wrong Cricket Team

Indian authorities arrested 15 men for shouting slogans against India’s cricket team in the Champions Trophy cricket final against Pakistan Sunday, later charging the Muslim men with sedition.

Police reportedly said that the men were not arrested for cheering the wrong team, but for shouting “pro-Pakistan and anti-India” slogans, causing a Hindu neighbor to send a complaint to police. If convicted, they will have to surrender their passports and no longer be eligible for government jobs, the BBC reports.

Police said that tensions were running high after the game because India lost by 180 runs, India Today reported.

However, this is not the first time that India has penalized Pakistani cricket fans. Police said that the area has seen similar complaints in the past.

Sixty-six Muslim students were expelled from their university in 2016 and charged with “disturbing communal harmony” by cheering for Pakistan.

The Sunday win was Pakistan’s first against India since 2014. The record stands 4-2 in India’s favor since the same year.

