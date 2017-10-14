‘Inappropriate’ to ask asylum seekers at Canada border ISIS opinion, minister says

A questionnaire asking asylum seekers in Canada what they think about ISIS and the Taliban has been scrapped after a minister deemed it “inappropriate.”

The document was used by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police at a U.S. border crossing in Quebec, according to reports. The queries appeared to specifically target Muslim asylum seekers, as they did not mention any other religions or non-Muslim terrorist groups.

The questionnaire, first published by the Toronto Star, also had more standard fare: country of origin, basic health questions and whether the respondent has friends or family in the U.S. or Canada.

But it then asked the asylum seeker's opinion on ISIS, the Taliban and how they feel about women who do not wear religious garbs, such as the hijab and niqab.