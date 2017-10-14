True Pundit

Security World

‘Inappropriate’ to ask asylum seekers at Canada border ISIS opinion, minister says

Posted on by
Share:
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

A questionnaire asking asylum seekers in Canada what they think about ISIS and the Taliban has been scrapped after a minister deemed it “inappropriate.”

The document was used by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police at a U.S. border crossing in Quebec, according to reports. The queries appeared to specifically target Muslim asylum seekers, as they did not mention any other religions or non-Muslim terrorist groups.

The questionnaire, first published by the Toronto Star, also had more standard fare: country of origin, basic health questions and whether the respondent has friends or family in the U.S. or Canada.

But it then asked the asylum seeker’s opinion on ISIS, the Taliban and how they feel about women who do not wear religious garbs, such as the hijab and niqab. – READ MORE

'Inappropriate' to ask asylum seekers at Canada border ISIS opinion, minister says
'Inappropriate' to ask asylum seekers at Canada border ISIS opinion, minister says

A questionnaire asking asylum seekers in Canada what they think about ISIS and the Taliban has been scrapped after a minister deemed it “inappropriate.”
Fox News Fox News
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share:

Leave a Reply