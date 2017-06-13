Politics Security World
In First For U.S., ISIS Chemical Weapons Builder Hit With Sanctions
The Trump administration has leveled sanctions on a top Islamic State leader who plays a key role in the terror organization’s chemical weapons development program, the first ever such designation by the United States in its ongoing fight against the terror group, according to the Treasury Department.
The administration is targeting Attallah Salman ‘Abd Kafi al-Jaburi (al-Jaburi), an ISIS leader and chemical weapons expert, based in Iraq.
