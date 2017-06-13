True Pundit

Politics Security World

In First For U.S., ISIS Chemical Weapons Builder Hit With Sanctions

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

The Trump administration has leveled sanctions on a top Islamic State leader who plays a key role in the terror organization’s chemical weapons development program, the first ever such designation by the United States in its ongoing fight against the terror group, according to the Treasury Department.

The administration is targeting Attallah Salman ‘Abd Kafi al-Jaburi (al-Jaburi), an ISIS leader and chemical weapons expert, based in Iraq.

In First For U.S., ISIS Chemical Weapons Builder Hit With Sanctions
In First For U.S., ISIS Chemical Weapons Builder Hit With Sanctions

The Trump administration has leveled sanctions on an ISIS leader who plays a key role in the terror organization's chemical weapons development program.
Washington Free Beacon Washington Free Beacon

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

More from True Pundit