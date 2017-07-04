In crucial turning point, Washington and troops claim victory in two battles near Trenton

FOLLOW US!



TRENTON, NEW JERSEY (JANUARY 3, 1777) — In an astonishing turn of events, the Continental Army, led by Gen. George Washington, has scored a much-needed victory in its fight for independence from the British crown. Multiple crushing defeats thus far in the Revolution has left the Continental Army’s morale low, leading Washington to wonder how many of his troops might desert him, or not re-enlist.

Washington, aware that he needed a win, finally claimed victory on the morning of Dec. 26, 1776, in Trenton, New Jersey. The victory, along with the rest of the events that have unfolded during the last week have provided a much-needed boost to American soldiers’ morale and has renewed their confidence that they can defeat the British in the ongoing war for American independence.

READ MORE: