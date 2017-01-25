In Blow To Theresa May, UK Supreme Court Rules Parliament Must Vote Before Brexit Can Start

In a blow to Theresa May’s ambitions to implement a “clean Brexit”, on Tuesday morning UK’s Supreme Court ruled the UK Prime Minister can’t start the Brexit process without approval from Parliament, a decision that could potentially complicate her path toward a clear break from the European Union. Eight justices voted against the government and three voted in favor of it, in a decision that was widely expected.

The case had been brought by a group of British citizens opposed to Brexit with the help of some of the U.K.’s top constitutional lawyers. – READ MORE