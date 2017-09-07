In 2012, Obama Admitted That DACA Would Be ‘Temporary’ (VIDEO)

FOLLOW US!



Despite an angry statement about President Trump’s decision to rescind DACA, former President Barack Obama admitted in 2012 that the program was intended to be temporary.

During a speech announcing the new Department of Homeland Security Policy, Obama explained that the protections for dreamers were just “temporary relief.”

“In the next few months, eligible individuals who do not present a risk to national security or public safety will be able to request temporary relief from deportation proceedings and apply for work authorization,” Obama said. “Let’s be clear: this is not amnesty, this is not immunity, this is not a path to citizenship, this is not a permanent fix.”

“This is a temporary stop-gap measure that lets us focus our resources wisely while giving a degree of relief and hope to talented, driven, and patriotic young people,” he concluded. “It is the right thing to do.”

WATCH (Relevant portion begins at 3:50):

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].