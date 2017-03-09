Entertainment Politics TV World
Immigrants Keep Coming To America And Taking Our Jobs, Says… Samuel L. Jackson??? (VIDEO)
They say politics makes strange bedfellows, but this one is a motherf***er. Who would’ve thought this guy would agree with Trump on immigration?
Samuel L. Jackson has criticized the casting of black British actors in films about racism in America, citing recent horror hit “Get Out” and “Selma” as key examples.
“There are a lot of black British actors in these movies,” Jackson said in an interview with the New York radio station Hot 97 . “I tend to wonder what that movie [‘Get Out’] would have been with an American brother who really understands that.”
I think what Samuel L. Jackson is trying to say is… America first! We need to put a freeze on casting African-British actors in American movies until we figure out what the hell is going on.
That goes for all y’all. So long, Idris Elba. Take a hike, Chiwetel Ejiofor. See ya later, John Boyega. Jules Winnfield has spoken: America is for Americans!
