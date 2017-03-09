Immigrants Keep Coming To America And Taking Our Jobs, Says… Samuel L. Jackson??? (VIDEO)

They say politics makes strange bedfellows, but this one is a motherf***er. Who would’ve thought this guy would agree with Trump on immigration?

Beatrice Verhoeven, The Wrap:

Samuel L. Jackson has criticized the casting of black British actors in films about racism in America, citing recent horror hit “Get Out” and “Selma” as key examples.

“There are a lot of black British actors in these movies,” Jackson said in an interview with the New York radio station Hot 97 . “I tend to wonder what that movie [‘Get Out’] would have been with an American brother who really understands that.”

I think what Samuel L. Jackson is trying to say is… America first! We need to put a freeze on casting African-British actors in American movies until we figure out what the hell is going on.

That goes for all y’all. So long, Idris Elba. Take a hike, Chiwetel Ejiofor. See ya later, John Boyega. Jules Winnfield has spoken: America is for Americans!

