Illegal Immigrant Deported Four Times Goes On Brutal Spree, Allegedly Sexually Assaults Baby

FOLLOW US!



A man who had been deported four times allegedly sexually assaulted a two-year-old girl and stabbed two women in a New York City suburb Thursday.

Tommy Vladim Alvarado-Ventura, 31, is suspected of sexually assaulting the toddler while her mother was at work, in addition to stabbing a woman in a bar parking lot over a marijuana deal, and then allegedly stabbing the toddler’s mother when she returned, reports The Associated Press. He is an illegal immigrant who is a known MS-13 gang member, with a history of prior arrests for offenses including drunk driving, assault, and false impersonation.

A county police commissioner told the press Thursday the alleged crime is “probably the most heinous criminal act” he’s ever seen, reports the Associated Press. He’s served in law enforcement nearly three decades, and said: “It really is nauseating.”

Immigration authorities sent Alvarado-Ventura back to El Salvador four times between 2006 and 2011, but each time he again crossed the border illegally and returned to the country.

Authorities told the press he had been in the home of the two-year-old alone, while her mother was working a late shift. When she returned home, she discovered “injuries” on her daughter and had a confrontation with Alvarado-Ventura in which he allegedly stabbed her. The mother fled to another part of the apartment and called police. He was sleeping when they arrived to arrest him.

While Alvarado-Ventura had been with her daughter alone, he is suspected of having gone to a bar and stabbed a woman in the parking lot there over a dispute about a marijuana deal. That woman suffered a collapsed lung.

He faces life in prison if convicted of the charges of attempted murder, assault and weapons possession.

President Donald Trump has ordered the creation of a new office in the Department of Homeland Security to support and work with victims of crimes committed by illegal immigrants, named the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement office (VOICE), and to issue regular reports on the number and nature of the crimes.

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].