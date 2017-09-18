Illegal Alien Wanted for Deportation Accused of ‘Sanctuary Murder’ in San Francisco

An 18-year old illegal alien wanted by federal authorities for deportation allegedly stole a gun from a San Francisco police officer, then shot and killed a popular immigrant activist last month.

AP reports that Erick Garcia-Pineda, 18, had been detained in December and released from custody in April pending deportation, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Garcia-Pineda was required by an immigration judge to wear an ankle monitor and check in regularly with ICE.

Garcia-Pineda failed to show up for his August appointment, ICE spokesman James Schwab said.

San Francisco police say Garcia-Pineda used a gun stolen from an officer’s car to kill 23-year-old Abel Enrique Esquivel Jr, on Aug. 15. He was arrested on misdemeanor battery charges Sept. 3 before investigators say they connected him to the slaying. – READ MORE