Illegal Alien Preying on Children of Single Moms, Say Feds

Federal authorities are searching for an illegal alien they say is preying on the children of single mothers.

U.S. Marshalls and the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force are hunting for 35-year-old Tomas Gutierrez, a.k.a. Tomas Hernandez, who is wanted for allegations of continuous abuse of a child, News4SA reported. He is reported to be living in Central Texas and has worked in the Austin area.

“He’s an opportunist,” Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Hector Gomez told the San Antonio NBC affiliate. “He appears to seek out women who have children — young children.”

He reportedly works slowly to build the mother’s trust and then begins a process of sexually abusing their children. “He would buy her toys and buy her items of value,” Gomez explained. – READ MORE