Illegal alien accused of murdering 18-year-old student was in DACA program

A man accused of killing a South Carolina high school student had been protected from deportation under the DACA program, U.S. officials confirmed to Fox News Thursday evening.

Daniel De Jesus Rangel-Sherrer, 19, is accused of murder, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with the death of 18-year-old Diana Martinez-Gonzalez.

Martinez-Gonzalez, a junior at Greenville High School, was found dead in a wooded area Oct. 4. Officials said she had been forced into the woods and shot multiple times in the head.

“Immediately upon contact, [Rangel-Sherrer] confessed to one of the deputies,” Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis told reporters. – READ MORE

