Hypocrisy Alert: Today’s Trump Bashing Media Thought It Was Awful to Bash Obama in 2009 (VIDEO)

Over the past several months, journalists have had no qualms about attacking President Trump on a deeply personal level, calling him an “embarrassing” “unhinged” “liar,” a “sociopath” and a “madman” presiding over a “malignant presidency.”

But eight years ago, many of these same reporters were offended at criticism of Barack Obama and his policies, scorning the “mean,” “ugly,” “offensive” “vitriol” and “idiot talk” hurled at the last President during the same months of his term.

While the media have given plenty of oxygen to anti-Trump protests since his first day in office, the Tea Party protests against Obama in 2009 were disparaged as “orchestrated,” “AstroTurf,” and criticism of ObamaCare was portrayed as a consequence of racist unwillingness to accept a black President. – READ MORE