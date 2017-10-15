Hustler Magazine’s Flynt runs ad offering $10 million for ‘smoking gun’ leading to Trump impeachment

Hustler Magazine publisher Larry Flynt has purchased a full-page advertisement running in The Washington Post this weekend offering $10 million for information leading to President Trump’s impeachment and removal from office.

“The attempt to impeach Donald Trump will strike many as a sour-grapes plot by Democrats to overturn a legitimate election,” Mr. Flynt, 74, wrote in an ad appearing in Sunday’s paper, Fox Business Network first reported. “But there is a strong case to be made that the last election was illegitimate in many ways —and that after nine tumultuous months in office, Trump has proven he’s dangerously unfit to exercise the extreme power accrued by our new ‘unitary executive.’”

The ad goes on to cite an array of potentially impeachable offenses related to Mr. Trump’s conduct since entering the White House in January, including his firing of former FBI director James Comey (“obstruction of justice,” Mr. Flynt suggested), his response to the deadly riots in Charlottesville, Virginia (“inciting violent civil strife,” according to the publisher) and generally telling “hundreds of bald-faced lies,” among other behavior. – READ MORE