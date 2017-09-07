HURRICANE WATCH: Irma Leaves A Trail Of Devastation As It Moves Towards Florida (VIDEO)

Hurricane Irma’s eye passed over several Caribbean islands early Wednesday as the record-breaking storm makes its way towards Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

WATCH:

Irma, the strongest hurricane ever recorded in the Atlantic, made landfall in Barbuda Wednesday morning. The “potentially catastrophic” storm is expected to hit Florida over the weekend.

Hurricane Irma Passing over Caribbean Island of Barbuda https://t.co/H6AMdxSADQ — Bill & Jess (@EssentialGypsie) September 6, 2017

A news crew tried to cover the storm as it passed over Barbuda, but they were forced to cut their segment short due to high winds. Irma, a Category 5 storm, has maximum sustained winds of 185 miles per hour.

Local authorities had this to say: “May God protect us all.”

Irma’s eye also passed over the islands of St. Martin and Anguilla, bringing destruction as a storm surge flooded streets and high winds toppled trees and ripped through roofs.

Here’s footage captured after Harvey’s eye passed over St. Martin:

Here’s footage from Anguilla as the storm hit:

UPDATE: #HurricaneIrma is a direct hit. Eye of the storm approaching. Here's video from this morning in #Anguilla. pic.twitter.com/B180ztCFH7 — Anguilla-Beaches.com (@anguillabeaches) September 6, 2017

Irma has also caused massive flood damage on the French-speaking island of Saint Barthelemy:

Irma will continue west across the South Atlantic and is expected to hit the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico by Wednesday afternoon.

