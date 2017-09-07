HURRICANE WATCH: Hurricane Irma Expected To Dump More Than 20 Inches Of Rain On Carribean Islands

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Daily Caller News Foundation will be issuing updates on Hurricane Harvey as they occur.

Wednesday, 9:41 a.m. EST: Hurricane Irma could dump 20 inches of rain or more on the Caribbean Islands as it continues plotting a curse for Florida, the National Hurricane Center reported Wednesday morning.

Forecasters and analysts believe Irma will become one of the strongest storms recorded in the Atlantic. It is also expected to pound parts of British Virgin Islands and perhaps skirt northern Puerto Rico later in the day.

“The palm trees are bent over and (I) can’t see anything but white,” a person who is waiting out the storm in Barbuda told CNN. “The walls shake when the wind blows hard, and we can hear debris being thrown around.”

Irma, which is whipping up 185 mile per hour winds in the eye, is “potentially catastrophic,” the National Hurricane Center said Wednesday as the storm skirted the islands. The center also warned of high storm surges that could crush low-lying structures near shore.

They definitely fasten their seat-belts. This is what #HurricaneIrma looks like from a hurricane hunting plane. pic.twitter.com/JvIuEqaeJK — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) September 6, 2017

